Police: Woman, 2 men wounded in North Philadelphia shooting

Police are investigating a triple shooting that left a woman and two men wounded in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2900 block of W. Huntingdon Street around 7:45 p.m. Friday.

Police say a woman in her 30s was shot in her stomach. A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 20-year-old man was shot in the foot.

All three victims were taken to Temple University Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

If you have any information, please contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093/3094.

