Police investigating fatal shooting of man in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in North Philadelphia Friday night.
According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of North 27th Street at 11:38 p.m. after receiving a call about a person with a gun.
Officers found a 29-year-old man shot multiple times, officials say.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:02 a.m., according to police.
The investigation is active and ongoing, police say.
