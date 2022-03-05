Police chase involving stolen car ends in multi-vehicle crash in North Philadelphia, officials say

article

A police chase ended in a multi-vehicle crash in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning, according to police officials.

Authorities say the incident happened around 2:25 a.m. when a K-9 officer saw a white Dodge Charger.

The officer ran the tags and saw the vehicle was listed as stolen, police say.

According to police, the officer pursued the car with assistance from a second unit.

The chase ended with the suspect causing a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Broad & Oxford Streets, authorities say.

Police say the suspect fled the scene but was apprehended by an officer on Carlisle Street.

Police later learned the stolen Dodge Charger was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday from Fairmount Street, officials say.

According to authorities, no one was injured in the incident.

