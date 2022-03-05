Philadelphia mother and son charged with 2020 murder of man outside Bucks County recycling center

article

A mother and son from Philadelphia have been charged with the 2020 murder of Christopher M. Wilson, officials in Bucks County say.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, 55-year-old Joyce Brown-Rodriguez and her son, 33-year-old Kahlill Saleem Brown, were charged on Friday.

They face several charges, including criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy, persons not to possess a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, possessing instruments of crime and recklessly endangering another person, officials say.

Wilson was shot and killed on the morning of Dec. 10, 2020, outside of his job at Kuusakoski Inc., a recycling facility in Middletown Township.

Christopher Wilson, 55, was shot and killed outside of his job in December 2020.

According to the District Attorney's Office, witnesses said a shooter approached Wilson and shot him several times before getting into a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows.

Police say the sedan had been parked in the corner of the parking lot for at least 30 minutes before the shooting.

Investigators learned Wilson and Brown-Rodriguez were involved in a romantic relationship since 2018 before Wilson called things off.

Wilson allegedly told a coworker that he wanted Brown-Rodriguez to leave him alone and he was going to contact her estranged husband to tell him about the affair, according to officials.

On Dec. 7, 2020, Wilson began staying with his girlfriend, who he planned on moving in with while ignoring repeated calls and texts from Brown-Rodriguez.

The DA's office says, Brown-Rodriguez called an acquaintance of her son's and asked about getting a firearm on Dec. 8, 2020.

According to investigators, Brown-Rodriguez called Wilson 14 times on Dec. 9, 2020, before traveling to his job. While sitting in the parking lot outside the recycling facility, she sent a text to her son saying, "Please call me. I need your help."

One of Wilson's coworkers told investigators Brown-Rodriguez and Wilson argued in the parking lot around noon on Dec. 9, 2020, before she scratched the word "child" into the hood of his car.

No calls or texts were exchanged between the two on the day Wilson was killed, but officials say Brown was in the area of Wilson's workplace at 5:10 a.m. on that day.

In addition to the homicide charges, Brown and Brown-Rodriguez also face false swearing charges for not telling the truth before a Grand Jury in February 2022.

