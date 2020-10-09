Police investigating fliers with hate symbols distributed in Mullica Hill

Police are investigating after fliers with hate symbols were distributed by a so-called militia group in Mullica Hill, New Jersey.

"I walked out of my house and I just out of habit checked my mailbox I knew the mail wasn’t here yet but I found it strange there was a letter inside my mailbox," Bryce Priggemeier said.

He added, "It’s reprehensible and offensive to anybody who tries to do the right thing."

The handmade and photocopied flier depicted a swastika with the words: "Vote Trump, we got your back, signed by the Mullica Hill Militia." There was even a phone number listed.

"What’s the point other than to drive fear and create division further division it’s sad really," Priggemeier asked.

Priggemeier talked to his neighbors and he says those who had Trump/Pence signs in their yard also received the fliers.

Advertisement

He called police and posted it on Facebook.

Harrison township police are investigating, there are reports that dozens of people found the fliers in their mailboxes, and some were found on car windshields in downtown Mullica Hill.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!