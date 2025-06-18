Man charged with murder of 17-year-old in Southwest Philadelphia

article

The Brief An arrest has been made in the homicide of a 17-year-old shooting victim. He was shot multiple times on a Sunday morning. The suspect surrendered to police on Tuesday.



A teenager was shot and killed in Philadelphia earlier this month. The suspected shooter is now in police custody.

What we know:

A 17-year-old boy was found with gunshot wounds to the head, hip and back on the 2200 block of South Felton Street on June 8.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Tuesday, 30-year-old Raynald Francois surrendered to police. He was charged with murder.

Dig deeper:

The teen victim was identified by police as 17-year-old Zaafir Jerry.