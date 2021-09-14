Police investigation underway in Mantua Township, NJ

article

A police investigation is underway in Mantua Township, New Jersey.

Police were called to the scene on the 200 block of Elm Avenue around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police have only disclosed that it appears to be a shooting investigation, but a large presence was noticed.

FOX 29 has learned that least 20 shots were fired at the scene.

Stay with FOX 29.com for the latest developments.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter