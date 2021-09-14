Police investigation underway in Mantua Township, NJ
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A police investigation is underway in Mantua Township, New Jersey.
Police were called to the scene on the 200 block of Elm Avenue around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Police have only disclosed that it appears to be a shooting investigation, but a large presence was noticed.
FOX 29 has learned that least 20 shots were fired at the scene.
