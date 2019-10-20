Police K-9 removed from service after biting child at community day in Ardsley

A child has been treated and released after a police K-9 bit him during the Ardsley Family Day event on Saturday, police say.

Abington Township Police Department officials haven't confirmed what led to the incident or the severity of the child's injuries but they say the first responders at the event immediately rendered aid.

The police deparment regularly participates in community events and it is common for K-9 officers to participate with their partners.

"The Abington Township Police Department and the K-9 Officer deeply regret that the child was injured during this incident," officials said. "Our top priority is for the well-being and privacy of the child and his family."

As a result of the incident, the K-9 has been removed from service until it can be further evaluated.