Police: Kensington stabbing leaves man, 31, in critical condition

Authorities say a 31-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck Sunday afternoon in Kensington.

According to police, the incident happened on the 3000 block of F Street just before 4 p.m.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was reportedly stabbed on the right side of his neck and suffered a laceration to the right cheek.

Responding officers rushed the man to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported. Police have not said what caused the stabbing.

