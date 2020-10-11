Expand / Collapse search

Police locate 13-year-old boy reported missing from Seaside Heights

Published 
Updated 47 mins ago
Missing Persons
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. - Police in Ocean County have located a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing on Sunday morning. 

Authorities say the young teen from Seaside Heights was last spotted leaving his home. He was reportedly located Sunday afternoon. 

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!