Police locate 13-year-old boy reported missing from Seaside Heights
article
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. - Police in Ocean County have located a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing on Sunday morning.
Authorities say the young teen from Seaside Heights was last spotted leaving his home. He was reportedly located Sunday afternoon.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!