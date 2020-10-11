Police locate 13-year-old boy reported missing from Seaside Heights

article

Police in Ocean County have located a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing on Sunday morning.

Authorities say the young teen from Seaside Heights was last spotted leaving his home. He was reportedly located Sunday afternoon.

