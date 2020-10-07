Police locate 83-year-old man reported missing from South Philadelphia
article
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have located a missing 83-year-old man from South Philadelphia.
Authorities say the man was reported missing Monday night near Point Breeze section of the city.
Police reported the man safe around noon on Wednesday.
