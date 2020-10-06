Police locate missing 13-year-old girl from West Philadelphia
article
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a teenage girl reported missing in early September has been located.
The 13-year-old girl was reported missing from West Philadelphia on Sept. 8.
On Thursday, exactly one month after her disappearance, police say she was found safe.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Advertisement
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!