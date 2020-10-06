Police locate missing 13-year-old girl from West Philadelphia

article

Authorities say a teenage girl reported missing in early September has been located.

The 13-year-old girl was reported missing from West Philadelphia on Sept. 8.

On Thursday, exactly one month after her disappearance, police say she was found safe.

