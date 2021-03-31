Police locate missing 48-year-old woman with dementia in North Philadelphia

article

A 48-year-old woman with early-onset dementia has been found after she was reported missing for nearly 24-hours, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, who is a mother of two, was found on the 700 block of East Hunting Park Avenue in North Philadelphia around noon, police said.

On Wednesday morning, detectives believed that her last known location was near the Kimmel Center around noon on Tuesday.

The family said she did not have a wallet, identification or phone when she went missing.

