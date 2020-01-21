Police: Lockdown lifted at Southwest Philadelphia elementary school after BB gun recovered

article

A lockdown has been lifted at a Southwest Philadelphia elementary school and a male has been taken in custody after a BB gun was recovered, police said.

Penrose Elementary School was placed on lockdown around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. The lockdown was lifted around 2:30 p.m.

No further information has been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

___

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP