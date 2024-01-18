Police look for '3 stooges' caught on video slipping and falling during armed robbery

Police are looking for a "Larry, Curly and Moe" trio who skid and slid their way into an armed robbery of a Texas fast-food joint.

The masked suspects threatened employees of a Beaumont, Texas, Popeyes Chicken with handguns and demanded money shortly before 9 a.m. on New Year's Eve, police said.

Their slippery slope into criminal life started with a tumble from the first suspect. Then, the second one tripped over him.

The third suspect looked like a new skater on the ice for the first time, but he regained his balance in time to avoid the human pile of burglars.

LISTEN: 911 CALL REVEALS SHOCKING NYC SUBURBAN HOME INVASION WITH ARMED BANDITS TYING UP FAMILY IN BROAD DAYLIGHT

The Beaumont Police Department had some fun on social media, asking the public if they recognized "these three stooges" that came and left in a blue vehicle seen at the start of the surveillance video, which was posted on Facebook.

"Larry, Curly and Moe (caught on video below) went slipping and sliding into Popeyes on Phelan armed with handguns, threatening employees and demanding money," police said.

JEWISH MAN BEHIND NYC SYNAGOGUE TUNNEL VIRAL VIDEO THREAD SAYS CONTENT WAS FLIPPED FOR ANTISEMITIC PROPAGANDA

"We understand that they’re masked up, but they’re wearing pretty distinctive clothing."

The suspects are later seen in the video grabbing an unknown amount of money before taking off.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police asked anyone with information to call Beaumont police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be sent by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone, and all crime stoppers tips are anonymous.