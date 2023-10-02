Police looking for biker seen kicking in driver's windshield during confrontation in Center City

Police in Philadelphia are searching for the driver of a motorcycle who was captured on video kicking in the back windshield of a vehicle during an altercation with a driver Sunday night.

Investigators say the incident happened on the 1400 block of South Penn Square just before 9 p.m.

Police shared still photos of the suspect on Monday and called attention to a tattoo on their right forearm and a gold decal on their motorcycle helmet. Police also believe the suspect was armed with a handgun.

Video of the incident shows the suspect among a large group of individuals riding motorcycles and ATVs in Center City. While stopped at a red light, the driver of an ATV and the driver of a red sedan appear to engage in a verbal altercation.

The suspect - stopped directly behind the ATV - gets off their motorcycle and jumps onto the back of the victim's car and kicks in the back windshield. The driver of the vehicle exits their car and confronts the suspect who police believe points a handgun in the victim's face.

The suspect headbutts and shoves the victim as he retreats back to his bike. As the suspect tries to get back onto his bike, the victim shoves him and stands their ground as other members of the group begin to notice the altercation.

The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for the unknown motorcycle driver for vandalism and aggravated assault. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.