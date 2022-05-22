Police: Male victim shot in the head and killed in Ogontz

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the Ogontz section that has killed a male victim.

Police were called to the 5800 block of North 16th Street Sunday, about 5:15 in late afternoon, on the report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Police thought the victim was in his late teens to early 20s.

He was rushed by medics to Einstein Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Police are investigating a motive into the shooting. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.