Police: Man, 20, killed in West Philadelphia double shooting

A young man is dead and another is injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Philadelphia, according to police.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5200 block of Walnut Street just after 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 20-year-old man shot once in the head, and rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died.

A 19-year-old who police say was shot several times in the arm and hand was also taken to the hospital by police and placed in stable condition.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly double shooting.