1 in custody, 2 more sought after assault on off-duty Philly officer: officials

Philadelphia police announced a second arrest and are searching for two more suspects in the assault of an off-duty police officer in North Philadelphia Sunday.

They say 38-year-old Arthur Jones should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators are also looking to identify a woman wanted for questioning in the same assault.

Police now have the suspect identified as "Duke" in custody. He was arrested Tuesday evening, around 8:30. Police announced Tuesday afternoon that Yusef Coleman was arrested for his alleged role in the assault.

Police say the officer, a 9-year member of the Philadelphia police force, was driving home early Sunday when he came upon a large crowd and a BMW blocking part of the 2100 block of Oxford Avenue, in North Philly.

Investigators say the officer, 42, waited for four minutes and three red light cycles before he honked his horn and asked for the car to move so he could get by.

That's when, according to investigators, Duke approached the officer's car and punched him in the face through the window.

Duke allegedly took out a handgun after the officer exited his car and identified himself as law enforcement, police said.

A struggle ensued between the officer and Duke at which time police said Coleman approached the officer from behind and placed him in a headlock.

Investigators say the officer and Coleman fought over Coleman's gun, forcing the magazine to fall out of the firearm. The officer managed to point the gun away from the crowd and safely fire the bullet that remained in the chamber. No one was injured by gunfire.

The officer was then beaten by members of a crowd that police previously estimated to be around a dozen people, and his personal firearm was taken.

The crowd dispersed when on-duty officers arrived. Coleman, according to police, fled the scene in a black BMW that struck the officer's leg as it drove by.

Coleman was later found by police and the stolen firearm was recovered on Tuesday. He is charged with assault of a law enforcement officer, robbery, and numerous other crimes.

The officer, who remains unidentified by police, was treated at Temple University Hospital for a black eye, facial bruises, and a leg injury. He will be placed on administrative leave after he recovers from his injuries per the department's policy.



