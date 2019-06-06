Police: Man, 20, lead officers on dangerous car chase

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes after police say he lead officers on a dangerous car chase Wednesday afternoon in Wilmington.

Investigators say Nijir D. Lee was behind the wheel of a Chevy Silverado that was reported stolen the previous day.

When police attempted to stop Lee in the parking lot of a Walmart on Wilton Boulevard, officers say he refused he began to flee.

According to authorities, Lee lead officers onto U.S. 13 North where he crashed into another vehicle in the area of Boulden Boulevard. The collision, however, did not stop Lee from continuing the pursuit. Officers followed Lee into Wilmington until his vehicle finally became disabled on 2nd Street and Walnut Street.

Officers were able to detain Lee without any further incident. Police say a 17-year-old passenger was in Lee's car, but was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors charged Lee with 16 offenses, including two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

Lee is being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution where he awaits trial.