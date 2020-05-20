Police: Man, 21, shot multiple times while driving in Cedarbrook

article

Authorities say a 21-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot several times while driving with two other men Wednesday morning in Cedarbrook.

Witnesses told police the victim was driving south on Temple Road when an unknown suspect opened fire. Four bullets struck the vehicle and two hit the victim.

Police say another man in the car commandeered the steering wheel and drove to Einstein Medical Center. While at the hospital, investigators reportedly found a handgun inside the victim's car.

Officials say the victim is in stable condition. The two passengers are being questioned as part of the investigation.

