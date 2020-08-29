Police: Man, 22, critical following shooting in Strawberry Mansion

article

Authorities say a man is fighting for his life following a shooting early Saturday morning in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of West Lehigh Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police say a 22-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the right side of his back.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police have not reported any arrests at this time. No word on what sparked the shooting.

