Police: Man, 23, fatally shot in Crescentville

A man has died after he was shot in the city's Crescentville section.

The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Rosalie Street.

When police arrived, they found the man laying on a sidewalk and he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and his torso. He was unresponsive.

He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11:47 p.m.

Police say they found four spent shell casings that appeared to come from a large caliber, semi-automatic weapon at the scene.

According to authorities, there was also real-time crime cameras in the immediate area and there were numerous ring cameras that also recorded the incident. Police will be using this footage to gather more information about the crime.

The two male suspects got into a dark-colored SUV and fled the scene headed eastbound on Rosalie Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

