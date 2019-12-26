Police: Man, 24, fired on officers during standoff in Allentown

Authorities say a 24-year-old man is in custody after he fired on police officers during a five and a half hour standoff Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Police were disptached to an apartment building on the 700 block of North Meadow Street at 11 p.m. for reports of a man threatening suicide.

Investigators say Tyler Hartenstien barricaded himself inside an upstairs apartment and began firing at officers through a window. Authorities reportedly returned fire and injured Hartenstien.

Over the next several hours, Hartenstien reportedly refused to cooperate with a team of negotiators. Police say Hartenstien was placed in custody around 4:30 a.m. He was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Hartenstien has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault against police and five counts of recklessly endangering another person.