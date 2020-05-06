Police: Man, 24, shot and killed in Northern Liberties Acme parking garage

article

Police say a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking garage of the Acme in Northern Liberties.

It happened on the 100 block of West Girard Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the man was shot once in the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition. The victim died later in the evening.

So far, police say no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP