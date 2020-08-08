Police: Man, 25, critical after shooting in North Philadelphia
article
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a 25-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting in North Philadelphia.
Police say gunfire erupted on the 2800 block of North Marshall Street just before 8:30 p.m.
The victim was reportedly shot in the abdomen, buttocks and thigh. He was taken Temple Hospital and placed in critical condition.
Police have not reported any arrests. A motive for the gun violence is under investigation.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP