Police: Man, 26, critically injured after he was shot multiple times in Castor

A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Philadelphia’s Castor section.

Officials say the shooting happened about 4:15 Sunday afternoon, on the 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue.

The man was shot multiple times and transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

Authorities say the man was then taken by medics to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for additional treatment.

Police are actively investigating the shooting. Officials say the man is being held in custody. No further details were released regarding the circumstances of the shooting.