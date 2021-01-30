Police: Man, 27, shot multiple times in Oxford Circle in critical condition
OXFORD CIRCLE - Authorities say a young man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times Sunday afternoon in Oxford Circle.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of Stevens Street just before 2:30 for reports of gunfire. Police say a 27-year-old victim was shot in the arms and legs.
He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in critical condition, according to police.
No arrests were immediately reported. Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire.
