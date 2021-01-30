Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Berks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Western Montgomery County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County
6
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Western Chester County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Salem County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 5:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 3:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 7:00 AM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, New Castle County

Police: Man, 27, shot multiple times in Oxford Circle in critical condition

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

OXFORD CIRCLE - Authorities say a young man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times Sunday afternoon in Oxford Circle.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Stevens Street just before 2:30 for reports of gunfire. Police say a 27-year-old victim was shot in the arms and legs. 

He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

No arrests were immediately reported. Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter