Police: Man, 29, shot and killed in West Philadelphia

Authorities in West Philadelphia are investigating a deadly shooting Friday night that claimed the life of a 29-year-old man.

Officers from the city's 18th district were called to the intersection of 52nd and Ranstead Streets around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Responding officers discovered the victim shot several times through the body. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by police where he died.

Investigators are working to piece together the events surrounding the shooting. Police have not reported any arrests.

