Police: Man, 29, shot multiple times on Temple campus

A 29-year-old man is recovering after he was shot multiple times on the Temple University campus.

Officials say police were called to the 1300 block of Cecil B. Moore Saturday night, around 11:30.

Responding officers found the 29-year-old victim suffering with multiple gunshot wounds, in front of a store on Temple’s campus.

The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police say an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been found.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

