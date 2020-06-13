Police: Man, 30, shot in chest in Wissinoming

article

Authorities say a 30-year-old man has been hospitalized after he was shot in the chest in Wissinoming on Saturday night.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Carver Street just before 9:30 p.m. The victim, whose name has not been released by police, was reportedly shot once in the chest.

RELATED: CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Officers transported the man to Temple University Hospital. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

No word on what sparked the shooting. Police have not announced any arrests.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP