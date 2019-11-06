Police: Man, 30, stabbed woman to death inside Fox Chase home

article

Police have arrested a man who they say stabbed a woman to death inside her Fox Chase home.

The incident occurred on the 800 block of Bergen Street on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Police received a report of a person screaming around 5:30 p.m. Responding officers discovered 35-year-old Jill Millman inside a bathroom suffering from multiple stab wounds to her back.

Arthur L. Caesar, 30, was arrested Friday, Nov. 8. He was charged with murder, robbery, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and related offenses.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.