Police: Man, 31, fatally shot 8 times in West Philadelphia

More violence as a 31-year-old man is the victim of fatal shooting in West Philadelphia.

Officials said the shooting happened on the 5400 block of Sansom Street Tuesday, around 8 in the evening.

The 31-year-old man was found with eight gunshot wounds to his chest.

Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died.

An investigation into the shooting is underway. Officials say no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

