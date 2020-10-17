Police: Man, 35, fatally shot multiple times in head in Franklinville

article

Police say a man is dead after he was shot multiple times in the head late Friday night in Franklinville.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of North Marshall Street around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

Police have not announced any arrests at this time. No word on what sparked the shooting.

