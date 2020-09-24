Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man, 37, fatally shot in chest in Frankford

Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

A 37-year-old man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot in the chest Wednesday afternoon in Frankford.

FRANKFORD - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Frankford.

According to authorities, gunfire erupted on the 5300 block of Akron Street just before noon. 

A 37-year-old man was reportedly shot once on the left side of his chest. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he died.

Police have not reported any arrests at this time. No word on what sparked the shooting.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!