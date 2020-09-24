Police: Man, 37, fatally shot in chest in Frankford

article

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Frankford.

According to authorities, gunfire erupted on the 5300 block of Akron Street just before noon.

A 37-year-old man was reportedly shot once on the left side of his chest. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he died.

Police have not reported any arrests at this time. No word on what sparked the shooting.

