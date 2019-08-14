Police: Man, 42, charged with murder of woman in West Philadelphia

article

A man has been arrested after police say he murdered a woman in West Philadelphia on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on the 3900 block of Pine Street.

Officers responding to a report of a possible overdose found an unresponsive 36-year-old woman with bruises on her face. She was hospitalized in critical condition with facial fractures and internal injuries, but ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

Police later identified the victim as Etinosa Brownwell of Pine Street.

Charles K. Johnson, 42, was arrested early Monday morning. He was charged with murder, aggravated assault and related offenses.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.