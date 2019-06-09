Police: Man, 47, missing for a week

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a 47-year-old man who has not been seen in a week.

Investigators say Joseph McSwain was last spotted Jun. 3 on the 2800 block of East Albert Street around 9 a.m.

According to police, McSwain frequents the area of Kensington Avenue and Allegheny Avenue.

McSwain was wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. Police say he has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on McSwain's whereabouts can contact detectives at 215-686-3093.