Police: Man, 64, fatally struck by vehicle after falling into roadway

Police say a 64-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle when he fell into traffic Tuesday night in Kensington.

According to police, Albert Hailey was standing next to a double-parked car on the 700 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 10 a.m. Investigators say for unknown reasons Hailey fell into traffic and was struck by a 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

Hailey was reportedly rushed to Temple University Hospital by fire medics where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the Jeep remained at the scene of the accident. No arrests have been made.

FOX 29 News

