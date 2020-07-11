Police: Man and woman shot while sitting inside car in Olney

article

Authorities are investigating after a man and woman were shot while sitting inside a car early Saturday morning in Olney.

Police say the victims were talking inside a vehicle parked near the intersection of Hope Street and Nedro Avenue around 1 a.m. Two men wearing white masks reportedly approached the side of the car and began shooting.

Both the man, 22, and the woman, 20, were struck by gunfire while attempting to drive away. The victims tried to drive to a nearby hospital, but flagged down police on the 1300 black of Tabor Road.

Police say both victims are in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center.

Authorities have not reported any arrests. No word on what sparked the shooting.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP