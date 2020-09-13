Police: Man armed with knife dies during officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County

article

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday afternoon in Lancaster County that left a man dead.

Officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a home on the 300 block of Laurel Street around 4 p.m. for reports of a domestic disturbance.

Responding officers reportedly encountered a man armed with a knife. Police say the man was killed during an officer-involved shooting.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office is handling the investigation as per protocol. Details are still developing.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!