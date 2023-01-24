Police: Man arrested for Philadelphia quadruple shooting that killed 3

Authorities have arrested a man linked to a deadly quadruple shooting in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood two weeks ago where police say more than 50 shots were fired.

Edwin Vargas, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday for the shooting on Jan. 9 that claimed the lives of two teenagers and a 24-year-old man.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were found shot to death on the near the intersection of Rowland and Guliford street just before 10 p.m.

A third victim, age 28, ran inside a nearby residence after being shot in the hand and torso. He was brought to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

A 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds showed up to Nazareth Hospital and later died, police said.

Investigators believe all four men were returning from shopping at a local mall when at least one gunman opened fire.

Police found 50 spent shell casings at the scene of the shooting, many of them near the two victims.