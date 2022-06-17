Police: Man arrested in Montgomery County may be linked to Philadelphia attacks on women

Authorities say a man accused of randomly punching three women on a Philadelphia sidewalk is a suspect in two other similar attacks in the city, including a sexual assault.

Chief Inspector Frank Vanore provided an update on the Wednesday night assault that was captured on a neighbor's doorbell camera.

Video footage of the assault shows three women - a 27-year-old and two 29-year-olds - walking on the 2900 block of Morris Street when the attacker randomly slugs one of them in the face.

When another woman intervenes, the man also slugs her in the face. Video shows the man grab a third woman by the hair and repeatedly hit her in the head.

Vanore said the attack left the 29-year-old with a broken nose and the two other women with swollen lips and facial lacerations.

The man is heard on video saying something to the women before he walks away, but it's difficult to hear. Two bystanders come to the women's aid and ask if they know the attacker and the women say they do not.

"He made some utterances, none of them really made any sense, we’re not even sure what he’s trying to say," Vanore said.

A short time later, investigators say a woman in her 30s was knocked unconscious by a similarly described attacker while sitting on the front step of a property in South Philadelphia.

Vanore said authorities are still working to connect the two South Philadelphia assaults, but they are investigating a possible link "very strongly."

Police are also looking into the possibility that the same man stalked and sexually assaulted a woman in the vestibule of her workplace Thursday in Roxborough.

The victim, according to Vanore, was followed by her attacker after exiting the bus on the 6100 block of North Ridge Avenue. Investigators believe she was followed into the vestibule of her workplace by the attacker who physically and sexually assaulted her.

The woman's phone was stolen during the attack which police then tracked to Whitpane Township in Montgomery County. When investigators contacted police in Whitpane, they were told that a man was recently arrested for assaulting and carjacking a woman.

Vanore said investigators have "developed enough probable cause" to charge the man arrested in Whitpane to the attack in Roxborough. He stressed that the two incidents in South Philadelphia have not been positively connected at this time.