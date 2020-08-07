Police: Man broke into ex-girlfriend's home, beat her, set her on fire

A man is facing charges after police say he broke into his ex-girlfriend's house and assaulted her before setting her on fire.

According to LaGrange police, officers were flagged down by a woman walking on South Greenwood Street around 5 a.m. Friday who they say had been visibly assaulted and burnt with an unknown lit accelerant.

The woman told investigators that she had returned home during the early morning hours and found her ex-boyfriend had broken into her house. She said he attacked her, beating and kicking her while holding her against her will. During the assault, the suspect poured an unknown flammable accelerant on her and lit her on fire.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The woman suffered significant burns to a good portion of her upper and lower body, police said. She was taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

The suspect, identified as Damario Davis, was taken into custody a shot time later for an active warrant stemming from a domestic violence incident in April 2020.

Davis, 44, faces multiple charges, including criminal attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, burglary, aggravated stalking, and first degree arson.

Advertisement

He was being held at the Troup County Jail.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.