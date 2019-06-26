Police: Man charged after striking USPS worker with stolen SUV in Southwest Philly

article

Police say they have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly struck a United States Postal Service worker while driving a stolen vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on the 1400 block of South 50th Street.

According to police, Nasir Mitchell, 22 has been charged with aggravated assault, flight to avoid prosecution, aggravated assault by vehicle, accident involving death or personal injury, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, false reports to law enforcement authorities, theft-unlawful taking, theft-receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of automobile.

Police say the suspect was driving a stolen gray Toyota Versa crashed into a postal truck, which then struck a gray Hyundai Elantra.

The 46-year-old postal worker was placed in critical but stable condition with fractures to his right leg.

Two passengers from the Hyundai Elantra, a 21-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, both suffered lower back injuries and are listed in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

An arrest was made, though police have yet to identify the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.