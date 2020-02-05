Police: Man charged in murder of 22-year-old Gilbertsville woman

A Collegeville man is accused in the death of a 22-year-old woman.

State Police say Nicholas Forman,23, has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder.

Sabrina Harooni, 22, of Gilbertsville, was hospitalized in Pottstown on Monday after suffering injuries from an assault.

The assault allegedly occurred between midnight and 10:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Hamilton Road in Perkiomen Township.

State police said Harooni subsequently died from her injuries.

Harooni's cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.

No further information has been released at this time.

