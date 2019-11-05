Police: Man dies after being found tied to bed with massive head wound in Rhawnhurst
RHAWNHURST - Police are investigating after a man was murdered inside a Rhawnhurst home overnight.
The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. on the 7400 block of Algon Avenue.
Police said officers gained entry into the property and found the 59-year-old victim partially tied to a bed with a massive head wound and several slashes to the chest.
The victim, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said a female was seen leaving the property before authorities arrived.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.
For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.