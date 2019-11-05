article

Police are investigating after a man was murdered inside a Rhawnhurst home overnight.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. on the 7400 block of Algon Avenue.

Police said officers gained entry into the property and found the 59-year-old victim partially tied to a bed with a massive head wound and several slashes to the chest.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said a female was seen leaving the property before authorities arrived.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.