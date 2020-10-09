Police: Man dies after being shot 15 times in Logan

article

Authorities are investigating after they say a man died in a hail of bullets Thursday night in the city's Logan section.

According to police, a 56-year-old man was shot 15 times in the left side of his body on the 4500 block of North 15th Street around 8 p.m.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department rushed the victim to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have not said what sparked the deadly shooting. No arrests have been reported by police at this time.

