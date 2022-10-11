Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times in Wynnefield driveway

article

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working on learning more about a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to reports of gunshots and a person shot at 52nd and Berks Streets just before 12:30 a.m. in Wynnefield.

Authorities say police arrived on scene and found and found a man lying in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and torso.

Officers transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials say.

The man is currently unidentified and listed as a John Doe, according to authorities.

Investigators say they found 10 shell casings at the crime scene.

Police say it appears that the victim and shooter were at very close range.

The investigation is ongoing and active, according to authorities.