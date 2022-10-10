Expand / Collapse search

Teenager shot multiple times in the face in West Oak Lane, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:30PM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager critically injured in West Oak Lane on Monday night. 

At around 6:48 p.m., police responded to the 6500 block of North Smedley Street where they say they found a 13-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times in the head and face. 

The victim was transported to Einstein Hospital where police say he was placed in critical condition. 

Authorities say no weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police. 