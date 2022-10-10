Teenager shot multiple times in the face in West Oak Lane, police say

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager critically injured in West Oak Lane on Monday night.

At around 6:48 p.m., police responded to the 6500 block of North Smedley Street where they say they found a 13-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times in the head and face.

The victim was transported to Einstein Hospital where police say he was placed in critical condition.

Authorities say no weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police.