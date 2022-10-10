Man shot in head while sitting in car with toddler in Olney, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured, one of which was sitting inside his vehicle with a toddler as he was shot in Olney on Monday night.

Just after 5 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at Rising Sun Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard. Upon arrival, police say they found a 42-year-old man sitting inside his Dodge Charger with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was conscious when police arrived, and he told them that he was parked along the curb of the 100 block of East Ruscomb Street when two men approached his vehicle, opened the driver's side door, and fired at least one shot at the victim, all while a 3-year-old was in the back seat.

Police say they rushed the 42-year-old to Temple Hospital where he was placed in stable condition. The 3-year-old was not struck by gunfire, but police say they rushed the toddler to Saint Christopher's Hospital just to be checked out.

MORE HEADLINES

Second woman charged in blunt force trauma death of Philadelphia toddler

Young man shot multiple times in the face in West Oak Lane, police say

Shooter acted in 'self-defense' in triple shooting that killed 2 outside Bucks County bar, police say

While investigating the scene, authorities say an 18-year-old man showed up at Saint Christopher's Hospital in a private vehicle. The 18-year-old told police that he was also shot at Ruscomb Street and Rising Sun Avenue. He was later placed in stable condition, according to authorities.

The only scene that police have to work off of is the Dodge Charger. Police say the bullet that was fired at the 42-year-old while he was sitting in the driver's seat went straight through the passenger's door on the other side. Blood was also found inside the vehicle, so police say they are going to do a full search of the Charger as a part of their investigation.

Police say they do not know a motive, nor do they have a description of the shooter ot shooters. There are many businesses in the area with exterior surveillance cameras, which police are hoping will help them in this double shooting investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.